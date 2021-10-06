Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 7,717 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 8,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,191. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.