Lido Advisors LLC Buys 386 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,527.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

OIH traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

