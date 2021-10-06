Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 61,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $830,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,481. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.