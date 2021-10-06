Lido Advisors LLC Invests $391,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $15.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,169.01. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,953. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,352.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,481.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $439.05 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

