Lido Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.93. 49,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average is $235.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

