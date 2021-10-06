Lido Advisors LLC Sells 881 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,718. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,734 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

