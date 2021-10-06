Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 226.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 5,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,545. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $410.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. Analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $321,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

