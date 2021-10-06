Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 6.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.66. 130,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,622,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Several research firms have commented on LAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

