LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $245.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.90 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

LIVN stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 550,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

