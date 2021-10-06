Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Loop Capital

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.
Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. 18,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
