Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Loop Capital

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. 18,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

