loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.09

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

In related news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

