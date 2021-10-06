Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, HSBC lowered Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

