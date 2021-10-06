Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.89. 194,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,112,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

