Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.89. 194,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,112,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
