LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,277. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.52.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

