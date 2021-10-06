LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 278,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

