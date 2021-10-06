Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,373 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after purchasing an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 165,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,414. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

