Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,512. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

