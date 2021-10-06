Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 120,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,691. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
