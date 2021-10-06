Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,961 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tellurian by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

