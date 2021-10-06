Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $18,345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 9,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $813.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

