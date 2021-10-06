Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

