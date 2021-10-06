Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,151 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $50,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 608.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 74,732 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,178.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.