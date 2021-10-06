Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 113,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $77.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOAN shares. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.