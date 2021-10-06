ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.