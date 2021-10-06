Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 366,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 364,994 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 139,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

