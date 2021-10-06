Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $62,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,966. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.