Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of MRKR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

