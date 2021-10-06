Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $46,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

MAR stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

