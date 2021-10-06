Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Acquires 21 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £152.67 ($199.46).

On Friday, September 3rd, Martyn Coffey bought 18 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

MSLH opened at GBX 707 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 773.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 734.08. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

