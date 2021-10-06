Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 286,291 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,124,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,291 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,255,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 374,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $57,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,150,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

