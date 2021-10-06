Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.55 Billion Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,552,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

ITW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.40. 1,082,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

