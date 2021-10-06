Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 46,154 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,686,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.98% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,919,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. 17,500,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.