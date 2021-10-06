Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,545,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482,905 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,626,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.49. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

