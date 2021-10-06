Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Winslow Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,770 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.1% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mastercard worth $809,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day moving average of $366.48. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

