Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,732 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. 863,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,777,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

