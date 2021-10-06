Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.36. The company had a trading volume of 118,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,748. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.