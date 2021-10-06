Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,500,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,390,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,036. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $59.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01.

