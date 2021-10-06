Mather Group LLC. Purchases 721 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 112.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 11.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 26.1% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 27.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,595,000 after purchasing an additional 265,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 253,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

