Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,746 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 537,078 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 378,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,205. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.34 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23.

