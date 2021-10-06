Mather Group LLC. Sells 9,372 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

