Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Mattel makes up about 3.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $313,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,529. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

