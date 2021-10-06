Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Mattel makes up 3.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $313,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

