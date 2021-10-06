Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Up 4.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 98,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 38,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

