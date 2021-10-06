McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.70

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.70 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.