MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 765,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 591,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after acquiring an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

