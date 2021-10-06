Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

