Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 8th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.09. 4,004,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,912. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

