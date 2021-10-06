Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,108,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,737,118 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.43% of Medtronic worth $5,723,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 84,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,785 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.09. 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

