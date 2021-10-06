MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.23

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 364262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

