MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.23

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 364262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.89.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.