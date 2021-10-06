MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 99,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after buying an additional 373,904 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 212,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

